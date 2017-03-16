The Federal Reserve Just Declared the American Dream Is Officially Dead for Most of America

We all know what comedian George Carlin said about the American Dream: that you have to be asleep to believe it.

Well, now the Federal Reserve is agreeing with him.

In a new study published by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, they admit the so-called American Dream is now largely an impossible goal for a majority of the country.

In other words, the American Dream is officially dead.

In the study, Stanford economist Raj Chetty measured, “the probability that a child born to parents in the bottom fifth of the income distribution makes the leap all the way to the top fifth of the income distribution.”

Chetty concluded that American children have a whopping 7.5% chance on average of actually achieving the American Dream in America.

Sure, a chance is still a chance, but that’s a really low chance.

As it turns out, Americans who actually want to achieve “the dream” would have a better chance of doing so in Canada (13.5%), Denmark (11.7%), or even the UK (9%) than here in the US.

So Americans would basically have almost twice the chances of achieving the American Dream in Canada, making it the Canadian Dream.

But 7.5% is just the average, mind you. That factors in super wealthy neighborhoods. When you get down into the major cities where the majority of people live, 7.5% looks more like a cruel, unachievable joke.

“In the city of Baltimore, you unfortunately have only a 3.5 percent chance of making that leap from the bottom fifth to the top fifth. That compares with 4.7 percent in D.C.”

Of course, your chances are higher if you are a child graced with the luck of being born in a predominantly wealthy, suburban neighborhood, but come on everybody knew that already.

It’s just “rich” to hear the Federal Reserve officially admit the American Dream is dead, that’s all.

  • jim_robert

    Guess what? If FATHERS are around, your chance of doing well just jumped maybe by 50%

    Want to destroy America or the American dream? Destroy fathers and the family.

    Thanks, feminazis. And you’ll be reaally happy when you have to cower in your feminist meetings behind closed, locked doors due to the society YOU, yourselves, created.

    • slcsprsfan

      spot on

  • ru__serious

    And ‘they’ got away with it.

  • Gil G

    Aw, Americans are no longer entitled to higher standard than the rest of the world? Poor diddems.

    • Joe Joe

      All people should be entitled to as high a standard of living as they can create for themselves. It’s a real human right, as opposed to the fake “paper” rights we see wandering around. Of course, the bankers have insured that no one should have that right.

  • jhnjul

    Takes a real Sherlock Holmes to figure out what you fabricated worked as planned. Many parasites can not stop gorging themselves until they pop.

  • scum

    It’s “rich” alright; they have stated the obvious, however; only if things remain as they are. Their insight as to root cause and rectification options would be a valuable contribution to help clarify the basis of this statement as well as providing their source input stimuliae.

    It’s really up to the people to make “Declarations” about their dreams by giving direction to their elected representatives about these dreams through a democratic mandate to represent them, to act on their behalf through consultation, campaigning and in association with representatives of people from the other durastrictions, based on the things they have campaigned on and that are within the law.

    Without this there is no dream.

  • dav1bg

    654,000,000,000
    military
    budget

    165,000
    new house cost

    3,963,636
    new houses given up each year for defense budget.

    715,000
    new houses in 2015 USA

    6.00
    times more spent on defense than housing last year.
    That is your dream.